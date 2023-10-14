 Apple Iphone 15 Plus 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB is a iOS v17 phone, available price is Rs 99,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4383 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_FrontCamera_12MP
AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39321/heroimage/159001-v3-apple-iphone-15-plus-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39321/heroimage/159001-v3-apple-iphone-15-plus-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_4
1/20 AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
2/20 AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_FrontCamera_12MP"
3/20 AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_RAM_6GB"
4/20 AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_3"
View all Images 5/20 AppleIPhone15Plus256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹99,900
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Apple A16 Bionic
48 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
4383 mAh
iOS v17
6 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹99,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB in India is Rs. 99,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB can ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB in India is Rs. 99,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 99,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Apple Iphone 15 Plus 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • 4383 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 48 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4383 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Night Time-Lapse Action Mode ProRes Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design
  • 201 grams Below
  • 77.8 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
  • 160.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • 7.8 mm
Display
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • 460 ppi
  • 2000 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 87.84 %
  • OLED
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Apple
  • September 13, 2023 (Official)
  • iOS v17
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
  • 4 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
  • 64 bit
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • LPDDR5
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • NVMe
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Apple
Icon
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
(6 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 99,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 15 256GB
(6 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 89,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Add to compare
₹ 159,900
Check Details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
(6 GB RAM,1 TB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Black, Deep Purple
Add to compare
₹ 177,999
Check Details
View All Apple Mobiles Icon
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 94,999
₹116,999
Buy Now
Vivo X90 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legendary Black
Add to compare
₹ 76,499
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Phantom Black, Phantom Green
Add to compare
₹ 148,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone X
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Add to compare
₹ 89,000
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
Add to compare
₹ 123,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Add to compare
₹ 99,999
Check Details
OPPO Find N2 Flip
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Purple
Add to compare
₹ 81,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 89,900
Buy Now
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Viva Magenta, Infinite Black
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone 15 256GB
(6 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 89,900
Buy Now

Apple Videos

View all Icon
iPhone SE 4 the game changerIcon
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.Icon
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
iPhone Icon
5 Phones To Buy For Gifting: iPhone 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6a, more
27 Jan 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB News

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
Good news for Apple! iPhone 15 beats iPhone 14 pre-order rate, says report
19 Sep 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Apple Iphone 15 Plus 256gb