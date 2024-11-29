iPhone 15 Plus price drop by 18% on Flipkart: Check deals and discount
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Last chance to get the iPhone 15 Plus at a discounted price, check out the deals and offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Today is the last day for the Flipkart Black Friday sale, therefore, buyers only have a few hours to make a purchase.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then iPhone 15 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: reuters
Here’s how much discount you can get on the iPhone 15 Plus during the Flipkart Black Friday sale.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.65499 from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to 18% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers while purchasing the iPhone 15 Plus.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on all Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, on orders of Rs.5000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs1250 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and above
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price drops during Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals and offers
iPhone 14 gets 14% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 25% price cut on Amazon; now available for just...
iPhone 15 price slashed on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
View more