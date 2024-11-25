iPhone 15 price slashed on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 25, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 15 along with bank and exchange offers.
Planning to buy an iPhone model? Then iPhone 15 could be the right fit as it's known to be one of the most popular smartphones.
iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset and comes with an upgraded dual camera setup.
Now, Flipkart is providing a huge discount on the iPhone 15, allowing buyers to get it at the lowest price.
iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant, however, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.58249.
Apart from 16% discounts, Flipkart is also providing bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of iPhone 15 further.
Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.53200 discount on iPhone 15.
However, the exchange value will be based on smartphone’s model and working conditions.
