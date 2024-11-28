iPhone 15 price drops during Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Get an iPhone 15 at a discounted price during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale.
Photo Credit: Apple
Only two days are left till the Flipkart Black Friday Sale is over, therefore, if you have not made your desired purchase then now is the time.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: reuters
Know how you can get iPhone 15 at a huge deal with bank and exchange offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, during Flipkart Black Friday Sale, it's available at just Rs.58499.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside discounts, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on all Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, on orders of Rs.5000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs1250 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and above
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 15.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 gets 14% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 25% price cut on Amazon; now available for just...
iPhone 15 Pro price drops to under Rs. 1 lakh during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale
iPhone 15 Pro gets 21% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
View more