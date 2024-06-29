iPhone 15 is available at less than Rs.45000 on Flipkart: Check out latest deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 29, 2024
Planning to buy an iPhone 15 but have a limited budget? Know how you can the device at less than Rs.45000 on Flipkart.
Want a new iPhone model but do not have a big budget? Worry not because you can get the latest iPhone 15 at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
The iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.79900. However, you can get it for Rs.69999 on Flipkart.
This gives you a great 12 percent discount on iPhone 15 on Flipkart. However, you can further reduce the price by availing the exchange offer and getting it under Rs.45000.
If buy iPhone 15 with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.43999 off. However, the exchange value is based on the model and working conditions.
Suppose, you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone which is a very good condition then Flipkart can get you an exchange value of Rs.26000.
Therefore, the selling price for the iPhone 15 would be only Rs. 43999, giving you a great deal on a flagship smartphone.
You can also get Rs.2000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Also with Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get an instant 5 percent cashback.
