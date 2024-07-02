iPhone 14 price drops by 15% on Flipkart [2 July 2024]: Check out latest bank offers, deals and more
Published Jul 02, 2024
Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 14 along with exciting bank offer, check details.
Waiting for a Flipkart or Amazon sale to buy an iPhone? Wait no more as Flipkart is already providing huge discounts and offers on iPhone 14.
Buying an Apple iPhone during a sale does not guarantee a huge discount and several times the device you want goes out of sale due to high demand.
Therefore, grab your iPhone 14 now at a huge discounted price to enjoy several benefits.
iPhone 14 retails for Rs.69900, however, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.58999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 15 percent discount on iPhone 14. Furthermore, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions within the tenure of 6 and 9 months at a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000
Also with Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can avail 5 percent cashback as part of bank offers.
Note that such offers only come for a limited period of time and by the time you look for the product, the price may have been raised again.
