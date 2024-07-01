iPhone 15 available at 18% discount on Flipkart: Check out exciting bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15, if you are planning to buy an iPhone then now you can get on great deals, check details.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 series is just 2 months away from its official launch and currently, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Near the new iPhone launch, the price for older generation models drastically experiences a price decrease, making it a reasonable buy for buyers.
Photo Credit: reuters
You can get the iPhone 15 at an 18 percent discount which is only Rs.64999, from the original price of Rs.79900.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
This is not the final discount as Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get Rs.1000 off on UPI transactions from Flipkart and with Flipkart Axis Bank Card, they can get instant 5 percent cashback.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
However, if you avail of the exchange offer, then you can reduce the price by up to Rs.38999, giving you a great deal on a premium smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
But, the official exchange value will be based on the old smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Note that in the coming months, the iPhone 15 will get enhanced features of iOS 18, making the smartphone more powerful and efficient.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 26% on Flipkart: Check out bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 Pro price drops under Rs. 1 Lakh on Flipkart: Check out latest exchange and bank offers
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out this latest bank
iPhone 13 price drops by 19% on Amazon: Check out deals and exchange offers
View more