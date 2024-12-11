iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 11, 2024
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 15 Plus at the lowest price on Flipkart.
Looking for a durable smartphone with powerful features? Then, the iPhone 15 Plus could be the right choice.
iPhone 15 Plus was launched in 2023 with an A16 Bionic chip and a new sturdy design which grabbed much attention.
Now, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a huge discount on Flipkart, know about banks and other offers.
iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant. Now, it's available at just Rs.64999 on Flipkart.
Alongside an 18% discount, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 6 and 9-month tenure.
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.450 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 3 months tenure.
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
