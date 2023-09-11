iPhone 15 Plus price in India; Apple event 2023 launch is on September 12
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 11, 2023
Planning to buy the iPhone 15 Plus? Want to check out the iPhone 15 Plus price in India? Know what’s coming at the Apple 2023 event and the price of the smartphone in India.
The Apple event 2023 is just a day away on September 12, and with each day, the anticipation of the fans is increasing as the iPhone 15 launch is set to happen. This year, Apple is set to launch four of its new generation iPhones.
On September 12, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. ALso, iOS 17 will roll out in the iPhone 15 series.
As per various reports, iPhone 15 models are getting substantial upgrades which may entice buyers to invest in Apple's flagship range of smartphones.
As far as the iPhone 15 series prices are concerned, many tipsters suggest that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a price increase, whereas iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price may remain the same as last year's iPhones.