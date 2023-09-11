iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 date too
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2023
Apple iPhone 15 is all set to launch on September 12 at the Apple 2023 event. Check out the likely iPhone 15 price in India.
The Apple event 2023 date is set for tomorrow, September 12, during which the company is expected to launch four iPhone 15 models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This year the iPhone 15 smartphones are expected to get various upgrades and additions, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Both the standard models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to get an upgrade with Dynamic Island, which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. This will come as a huge change for iPhone users.
iPhone 15 may also get a 48 MP camera stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) for sharp images. It is also anticipated that all iPhone 15 models will come with the new iOS 17.
Therefore, the price of iPhone 15 is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 standard version last year. iPhone 15 price in India is likely to be Rs. 79900, around $799.
If this rumour turns out to be true then it may come as a great deal for buyers as they will be getting premium features at the same price as iPhone 15 predecessor, iPhone 14.
There have been claims from tipsters indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could experience price increases in the range of $100 to $200.
Now, we just have to wait a few hours for the Apple event 2023 to roll around to see what exactly Apple has planned for this year in terms of pricing.
Stay tuned for more such details, as we will reveal prices of other iPhone 15 models as well with their expected upgrades ahead of the Apple event on 12 September.
