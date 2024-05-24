iPhone 14 512GB variant available at 12% discount on Amazon- Check latest price, deals and more
Amazon is offering a great discount on the iPhone 14, 512GB storage variant, check details.
Looking for a greater storage iPhone model at an affordable price? Then, the iPhone 14 with the 512GB storage variant is available at a huge discount on Amazon.
Several iPhone users complain about having storage space filled up very quickly. However, if you own a higher storage capacity iPhone you will not have to worry about owning a separate storage space.
Originally, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.99900 for the 512GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.87900 from Amazon.
This gives a great 12 percent discount on a higher-storage iPhone 14.
Additionally, you can also take advantage of the bank and exchange offers available on Amazon.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card at a maximum purchase value of Rs.59940.
You can also grab flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards at a maximum purchase value of Rs.59940.
Lastly, get up to Rs.442250 off by availing exchange offer.
