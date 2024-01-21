iPhone 15 Pro price cut: Buy it for Rs. 140990 on Flipkart now - check the full offer

But that's not the end of the savings journey. You can further reduce the price by trading in your old phone and capitalizing on exclusive bank deals. Seize this opportunity to own the iPhone 15 Pro at an unbeatable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 57990 on the iPhone 15 Pro. The actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old phone. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Wait, there's more! Use your Flipkart Axis Bank Card to enjoy an extra 5 percent discount with instant savings.
Photo Credit: Apple
Moreover, there's an additional Rs. 3000 off on HDFC Bank EMI Card transactions. These exclusive deals ensure substantial savings on your iPhone 15 purchase. Don't let these amazing offers slip away.
Photo Credit: Amazon
iPhone 15 Pro Specs: The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Apple's enhanced A17 Pro processor and a 3,274 mAh battery. Capture stunning moments with the triple camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera on the back.
Photo Credit: AP
Seize the opportunity to maximize your savings with these incredible offers when you purchase the Apple iPhone 15 Pro.