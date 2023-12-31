iPhone 15 Pro price cut now live on Vijay Sales during Apple Days extravaganza
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 31, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro price cut on Vijay Sales: The leading retailer, has rolled out its Apple Days sale, starting from December 31, 2023, and if you are looking for a new iPhone then this is the perfect time. Discover exclusive deals and discounts on iPhone 15 Pro here.
iPhone 15 Pro Price Cut: Unwrap fantastic offers on the iPhone 15 Pro! Get the 1TB variant at the price of the 512GB variant - just ₹159,990 after bank discounts.
The iPhone 15 Pro 512GB variant is now priced at Rs. 148,900, the 256GB variant at Rs. 132,240, and the base 128GB variant at just Rs. 122,900.
HDFC Bank offers: Vijay Sales sweetens the deal by offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 5000 on HDFC bank cards. This exclusive bank offer makes your Apple purchase even more budget-friendly.
Step into Vijay Sales' physical stores and unlock additional benefits! Avail yourself of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10000 when you trade in your old devices for a shiny new iPhone 15 Pro.
Protect+ for Apple Devices: Ensure your iPhone 15 Pro receives the best protection with Protect+! Vijay Sales is offering an exclusive 15 percent discount on Protect+ for a secure ownership experience.
You can also join the MyVS loyalty program and earn 0.75 percent loyalty points on every purchase, both in stores and online. Redeem your points for exciting rewards!
Don't miss out on the chance to unwrap incredible deals this New Year! Visit your nearest Vijay Sales store or explore their eCommerce website to take advantage of the Apple Days sale.