Apple Iphone 16 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 82,990 in India with + 13 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹82,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Apple A16 Bionic
+ 13 MP
13 MP
4500 mAh
iOS v16
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in India is Rs. 82,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 16 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in India is Rs. 82,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 16 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Apple Iphone 16 Pro Full Specifications

  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • 13 MP
  • + 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • 13 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • OLED
  • Yes
  • 450 ppi
General
  • iOS v16
  • October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Apple
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • 4 nm
  • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
    Apple Iphone 16 Pro