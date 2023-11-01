Apple Iphone 16 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 82,990 in India with + 13 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in India is Rs. 82,990. This is the Apple iPhone 16 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Apple IPhone 16 Pro (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Apple Iphone 16 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Processor Apple A16 Bionic

Front Camera 13 MP

Rear Camera + 13 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 4500 mAh Camera Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Display Type OLED

Bezelless Display Yes

Pixel Density 450 ppi General Operating System iOS v16

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Apple Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance CPU Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

