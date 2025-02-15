iPhone SE 4 launch teased: Know what Apple may introduce with its entry-level iPhone
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/X
The iPhone SE 4 launching next week, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook recently shared an event teaser dated February 19, 2025. This new post ignites speculation about what’s coming.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
The X post for the event teaser said, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” which is expected to be the iPhone SE 4.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
Therefore, the iPhone SE 4 could officially debut on February 19 and we also may get some surprise announcements.
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/ X
The iPhone SE 4 is reported for a major design upgrade, but it will retain its single rear camera despite being around Rs.50000.
Photo Credit: reuters
iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 chip and it will offer 8GB RAM, making it compatible with Apple Intelligence.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 will offer flagship-like 48MP rear camera that may capture captivating images.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone SE 4 will finally discard its LCD and may introduce a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Majin BU/ x
The iPhone SE 4 is also slated to feature Apple’s first 5G chip that will reduce dependency on Qualcomm chips.
