IQOO Z9x 5G launched in budget segment: Know 5 things about the smartphone
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 19, 2024
Photo Credit: IQOO
IQOO Z9x 5G was announced with some unique specifications at a great pricing. Check out 5 things about the smartphone.
Photo Credit: IQOO
The IQOO Z9x 5G was launched on May 16, 2024, in the budget market with a unique design and eye-catching specs.
Photo Credit: IQOO
The IQOO Z9x 5G comes in two colour options: Tornado Green and Storm Grey
Photo Credit: IQOO
The IQOO Z9x 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G processor.
Photo Credit: IQOO
The smartphone features a dual camera setup which includes a 50 MP AI main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens.
Photo Credit: IQOO
The device is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery which claims to offer 2 days of battery life.
Check Product
Photo Credit: IQOO
The IQOO Z9x 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.12999 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: IQOO
The sale of IQOO Z9x 5G will start on May 21 at 12 PM.
Photo Credit: IQOO
Also, with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, you can get Rs.1000 off on IQOO Z9x 5G.
Check related web stories:
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week
Stunning discount rolled out on iQOO Z6 Lite; price drops from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 13,999.
iQOO Neo 6 gets a huge price cut! Check out all the amazing offers here
30% discount on iQOO Z6 Lite! Grab it now at this price
View more