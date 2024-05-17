James Webb Space Telescope uncovers 13 billion years old black hole collision- Report

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the most distant merger of two gigantic black holes, dating back to 740 million years after the Big Bang.

The Big Bang occurred 13.8 billion years ago, making this collision one of the earliest cosmic events ever observed.

These supermassive black holes have masses millions to billions of times that of the Sun, similar to those found in massive galaxies like the Milky Way.

The ZS7 System: The system, known as ZS7, features one black hole with a mass 50 million times that of the Sun. The second black hole is similar but harder to measure due to dense gas.

The Growth Mystery: Astronomers are intrigued by how these black holes grew so massive. The merger could offer clues about their rapid growth during the "cosmic dawn."

Research Insights: Lead author Hannah Ubler from the University of Cambridge noted that the findings indicate dense gas and energetic radiation near the black holes, suggesting intense accretion episodes.

Powerful Observations: Launched in 2021, the James Webb Telescope is the largest and most powerful observatory ever sent into space, succeeding NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

This discovery marks a significant milestone in our understanding of the early universe and the formation of supermassive black holes.

