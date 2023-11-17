New OTT releases to stream this weekend: The Railway Men, Sukhee, Apurva more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 17, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the new OTT releases to watch online this weekend from the comfort of your home. Check The Railway Men, Sukhee, Apurva, and more
Photo Credit: Netflix
The Railway Men: The series revolves around the Bhopal gas tragedy and stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu in the leading roles.
Photo Credit: Netflix/Instagram
The Railway Men is set for OTT release on November 18 and it will be available to stream online on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Netflix/Instagram
Sukhee: It is a comedy film about a housewife who wants to go to a reunion with her friends. The film stars Shilpa Shetty in leading role.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Sukhee OTT release date is November 17, which is today. You can stream the film online on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Hotstar/X
Apurva: It is a survival thriller film that features Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav in the leading roles.
Photo Credit: Hotstar/X
Apurva is available to watch on the online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The suspense and thrill will keep you hooked till the end.
Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube
Chithha: It is a Tamil drama thriller film which stars Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Nair as main characters.
Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube
Chithha will be released on November 17 and it will be available to watch online on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Photo Credit: Netflix/X
The Crown Season 6: Part 1: Many viewers have been waiting for the new season of this series which will unveil new mysteries of the royal family and Princess Diana.
Photo Credit: Netflix/X
The Crown Season 6: Part 1 is available to watch online on Netflix and Part 2 will be released on December 14.
Check related web stories:
The Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch Shilpa Shetty film online
The Village OTT release: Know when and where to watch horror series online
Chithha OTT release: When, where to watch Siddharth-starrer online
Leo OTT release: When, where to stream Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster online
View more