Lava AGNI 3 First look: Know what’s unique in this mid-range smartphone
Published Oct 13, 2024
Lava AGNI 3 launched with some amazing offers, check the details to know more.
Lava AGNI 3 recently made its debut in the Indian market with some segment-first features.
Lava AGNI 3 comes with a new 1.74-inch rear panel AMOLED display that is capable of managing several tasks.
The rear panel display is capable of managing controls such camera, music, calls, flash, and others.
Apart from a new display, the Lava AGNI 3 features an Action Button which can be customised to which app should be open.
Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor for performance.
It also claims to offer an impressive photography experience that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.
Lastly, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
