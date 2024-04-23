Lava Prowatch ZN first look: First-ever smartwatch by Lava launched
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 23, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Lava Mobiles introduced its first-ever smartwatch, the Prowatch ZN, at an event held in New Delhi today, April 23.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Lava Prowatch ZN comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It has an always-on display feature and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top, a feature Lava claims to be the first in its segment.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartwatch sports a circular watch dial with a functional rotating crown and a metallic body.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It offers features like 110+ sports modes, 150 watch faces, smart notifications, built-in voice assistant, built-in games, Bluetooth calling and fast charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Lava Prowatch ZN has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs. 2599 (silicon) and Rs. 2999 (stainless steel).
Check related web stories:
Apple Watch, Noise to boAt, just check out these 5 kid-friendly smartwatches
7 smartphone myths busted!
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
OnePlus Nord CE 4 hands-on look: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
View more