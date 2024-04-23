Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published Apr 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
Here’s the first hands-on look at the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. Check out its specs, features, price and more.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was launched on April 9, 2024, in the mid-range smartphone category.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The Samsung Galaxy boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
It features a triple-camera setup which consists of 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter and on the front it features a 50MP camera for selfies.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The smartphone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. It also comes with Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is available in two colour variants- Dark Blue and Green finishes.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The smartphone comes with three storage options- 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 256GB RAM + 8GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and more connectivity options.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 26999 for the base model.
