Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO is paving India's way to Mars

Published Oct 30, 2023
 After 9 years, India is looking to make its way back towards Mars with the Mangalyaan-2 mission. Know how many space orbiter missions have been done so far before Mars orbital Mission-1

ISRO entered Mars orbit for the first time in the year 2014 and became the fourth space agency to achieve Mars orbit and the first Asian country under the Mangalyaan-1 mission.

Since 1965, NASA has conducted several Mars missions which included taking a rover and lander to the planet and conducting studies.

Now, India is preparing for the second Mars orbital Mission called Mangalyaan-2 with plans to study the planet’s environment and atmosphere.

Further, PM Narendra Modi has also urged ISRO to prepare a Mars rover mission that will explore the surface just like the Chandrayaan-3 rover explored the moon.

Over the decades, various discoveries about the red planet have been made and now India will also be able to contribute by revealing various still hidden facts about Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will have four payloads which will focus on interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.

ISRO is planning to send four payloads with the spacecraft named as Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment,  Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

Each Mangalyaan-2 mission payload will have different tasks for studying the planet and collecting data.

ISRO officially has not provided any details or announcements regarding the mission, however, it was reported that its payloads are in different stages of development.

Furthermore, ISRO is also preparing the Gaganyaan mission, Chandrayaan-4 mission, Shukrayaan mission, and others. 

