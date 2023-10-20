Meet ISRO's Nigar Shaji, the driving force behind India's Aditya-L1 mission.

Published Oct 20, 2023
Nigar Shaji, the ISRO project director of the Aditya-L1 mission, is known for her unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership.

Under Shaji's guidance, a team of scientists and researchers is diligently exploring the sun's outer layers, plasma, and magnetic fields.

Shaji's role involves effective coordination between ISRO engineers and academic scientists, ensuring mission objectives are met and data is analyzed.

Shaji embarked on her space career in 1987 at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, steadily climbing the ranks over 35 years.

Her contributions have been instrumental in launching numerous ISRO satellites into low earth orbit, achieving success after success.

Breaking Stereotypes: Throughout her career, Shaji has defied gender stereotypes in senior positions, proving that women can excel in space-related fields.

Shaji believes that a strong support system and self-confidence are essential for women's career success.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Shaji's journey from obtaining a Master's degree in electronics to becoming a space exploration luminary. She values mentorship and works to create a nurturing work environment for her colleagues and juniors. 

As she nears ISRO's retirement age at 59, Shaji's impact on the Aditya-L1 solar mission and India's space exploration ambitions will endure, leaving a profound legacy in the industry.

