Microsoft rolls out DALL-E powered Paint Cocreator for Windows 11; Know how it works
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Microsoft will be rolling out a DALL-E powered text-to-image creator in the Paint app which is being referred to as “Paint Cocreator”. Know how the new tool works.
Microsoft recently made a huge announcement about its new AI tools and features at the Surface launch event.
Now, it is being reported that the company will be rolling out a DALL-E-powered text-to-image creator for its Microsoft Paint app.
Microsoft has named the tool “Paint Cocreator”. What does it do? It is designed to create images based on the user’s prompt descriptions.
The tool will also allow users to edit and recreate the generated image by Paint Cocreator. Users can even demand certain art styles and Paint will faithfully deliver that too.
Users can select from various art styles and based on that, the tool will provide three variations of artwork from which they can choose what suits them best.
DALL-E has received quite a lot of backlash on understanding the commands correctly, but the Microsoft blog says that it will not create offensive images.
According to Microsoft, the Paint Cocreator will only be available for Windows insiders initially and it will be available for all Windows 11 users soon.
The preview of Paint Cocreator will be available in the US, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Microsoft also shares that after the roll-out of the AI tool, users will have to join the waitlist to access the preview. Additionally, they will get 50 credits for creating images.
For a few days, Microsoft will be collecting feedback for the Paint Cocreator before rolling it out for all Windows 11 users in a few weeks.
