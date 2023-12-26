Microsoft to stop support for Windows 10; Know the date and what you should do with your PCs
Published Dec 26, 2023
Know what to do when Microsoft finally discontinues security updates for Windows 10 PCs.
After running successfully for 10 years, Microsoft will finally be discontinuing Windows 10 in 2025.
The Microsoft Windows 10 PCs will stop receiving security updates and new features from October 14, 2025.
Microsoft encourages Windows 10 users to either upgrade their device if they are compatible with Windows 11 or migrate to the latest version of the device.
If you are worried about what to do after Windows 10 stops receiving updates, then we have found a few solutions that may help you keep your old device intact.
1. If you do not wish to upgrade to the latest version, then continue using the Windows 10 PCs as it is as the performance will not be hampered. However, there is a big problem. It will make your device vulnerable to hacking and other cyber threats.
2. The most recommended solution to tackle the situation before 2025 is to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11 which will also support Windows 12 later in the future.
3. The other option to keep your old device would be replacing the operating system (Windows 10) with Linux. However, the transition requires some technical knowledge, according to a ZDNet report.
4. Microsoft is expected to provide paid security updates to Windows 10 users, therefore, you can also opt for this option once the deadline comes. However, the prices have not been revealed yet.
5. Lastly, Microsoft also provides ways to install Windows 11 on devices that do not meet the requirements. However, note that your PC should not be more than 12 years old.
Make the current adjustment before the given deadline so you can make use of the old device running on Windows 10. Or else, get Windows 11, which is the best way to proceed.