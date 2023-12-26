Want delightful AI-powered presentations? Beautiful.ai app can help create them for you
Published Dec 26, 2023
Know how Beautiful.ai app helps teams get amazing AI-powered presentations and reports done in minutes even for the most crucial tasks.
Every now and then employees need to create intuitive, explanatory and understandable presentations and reports for meetings. It is for the employees to make them glitzy and interesting too.
However, creating a presentation from scratch could take a huge amount of their time, which they could use to complete other more important and urgent tasks.
To save time and make an impressive presentation quickly, we have found the right application for you called Beautiful.ai- an AI-powered presentation tool.
Beautiful.ai is an AI-powered presentation tool that provides users with smart templates. It says, “present ideas meaningfully, easily, and without putting other work on hold.”
With this AI tool, users only have to add their content to the templates and the tool will automatically make your slides look presentable.
It also provides quick and easy editing tools to make some tweaks in the slides and give a more customized look. Therefore, your productivity will not be hampered as you save a great amount of time.
Beautiful.ai also comes with a generative AI chatbot which is called DesignerBot. Simply outline the presentation you want and it will create an initial draft.
The AI tool also provides millions of stock photos and videos to pick for your presentation.
In brief, with Beautiful.ai, you can save a huge amount of time that is wasted in preparing and creating a presentation and you can focus on your crucial tasks.
Note that it is a subscription-based tool that is divided for personal, team and enterprise use.
