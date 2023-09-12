MobiKwik unveils financial wellness tool Lens; Check your worth, expenses and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
MobiKwik has introduced Lens, a cutting-edge financial tool with features such as net worth tracking, expense categorization, timely alerts, and plans for expanding its capabilities.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MobiKwik, a popular digital banking platform, has introduced an innovative financial product called Lens aimed at enhancing users' financial knowledge and well-being.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Lens utilizes the Account Aggregator framework to securely and efficiently share financial data across various institutions, simplifying what used to be a laborious manual process.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MobiKwik claims that Lens employs advanced technology and data science to transform complex financial data into easily understandable and actionable insights.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Bipin Preet Singh, the Co-founder & CEO of MobiKwik, expressed excitement about Lens, emphasizing its role in improving financial awareness and control.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Key features of MobiKwik Lens include providing users with an overview of their net worth, smart categorization of income and expenses, and insights into bank account balances, spending patterns, investments, and repayments.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Users can also conveniently download their bank statements and gain a better understanding of upcoming bills and recurring expenses to facilitate monthly budgeting.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The product includes a feature called 'Highlights' that alerts users to important financial events, such as expected refunds or unusual deductions like overdraft fees.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With its new tool, MobiKwik aims to cater to its 140 million registered users in India, offering several financial products tailored to diverse needs. It aims to provide convenient and affordable financial services to all, regardless of location or income level.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MobiKwik plans to continue innovating and expanding Lens by incorporating additional features that offer a comprehensive view of users' finances, including investments, insurance, and pension funds.