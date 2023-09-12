MobiKwik unveils financial wellness tool Lens; Check your worth, expenses and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

MobiKwik has introduced Lens, a cutting-edge financial tool with features such as net worth tracking, expense categorization, timely alerts, and plans for expanding its capabilities.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 MobiKwik, a popular digital banking platform, has introduced an innovative financial product called Lens aimed at enhancing users' financial knowledge and well-being.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Lens utilizes the Account Aggregator framework to securely and efficiently share financial data across various institutions, simplifying what used to be a laborious manual process.

Photo Credit: Pexels

MobiKwik claims that Lens employs advanced technology and data science to transform complex financial data into easily understandable and actionable insights.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bipin Preet Singh, the Co-founder & CEO of MobiKwik, expressed excitement about Lens, emphasizing its role in improving financial awareness and control.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Key features of MobiKwik Lens include providing users with an overview of their net worth, smart categorization of income and expenses, and insights into bank account balances, spending patterns, investments, and repayments.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Users can also conveniently download their bank statements and gain a better understanding of upcoming bills and recurring expenses to facilitate monthly budgeting.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 The product includes a feature called 'Highlights' that alerts users to important financial events, such as expected refunds or unusual deductions like overdraft fees.

Photo Credit: Pexels

With its new tool, MobiKwik aims to cater to its 140 million registered users in India, offering several financial products tailored to diverse needs. It aims to provide convenient and affordable financial services to all, regardless of location or income level. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

MobiKwik plans to continue innovating and expanding Lens by incorporating additional features that offer a comprehensive view of users' finances, including investments, insurance, and pension funds.

check more
Photo Credit: Pexels

MobiKwik achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian fintech to report a positive PAT (Profit After Tax) in Q1 of FY23-24, with a YoY growth of 181%.

Check out related web stories:
Top 8 cyber security courses for beginners to combat online cyber threats
Preparing for GRE exam? Check out these 4 apps to ace your exam
CTET 2024 exam: Excel in Central Teacher Eligibility Test with these 3 apps
Appearing for UPSC CSE 2024 exam? Try various courses from these 4 apps to prepare
View more