Top 10 Amazon Alexa hidden tricks: Drop-in calls, voice shopping and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 12, 2024
Shopping List Collaboration: Invite family members to collaborate on shopping or to-do lists through Alexa.
Sleep Sounds: Alexa can play a variety of ambient sounds to help you relax and sleep better.
Drop-In Calls: Make direct calls to other Alexa devices in your home, effectively using them as an intercom system.
Recipe Assistance: Get ingredient lists and step-by-step instructions for recipes with Alexa's assistance.
Local Business Searches: Ask Alexa to find local businesses like pharmacies or grocery stores for you.
Currency Conversion: Get real-time currency conversion rates from Alexa with a simple command.
Voice Remote: Use Alexa as your voice remote to control your TV, including playback and volume.
Voice Shopping: Alexa can help you make purchases securely without picking up your phone.
Daily Briefing: Get news updates, weather forecasts, and calendar reminders with a simple "Good Morning" command.
Fitness Trainer: Let Alexa guide you through quick workouts for some exercise at home.
