Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India: Know 5 unique features of the new foldable smartphone
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda Published Jul 07, 2024
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has some amazing features to offer at Rs.99999, check out the details.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was announced this week on July 4 at a price of Rs.99999. It is a clamshell foldable smartphone that is quite compact and easy to carry.
The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset which adds the ability to process advanced AI features and multitask.
However, apart from the chipset, here are the 5 unique features which make the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra stand out from the crowd.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ulta has the largest 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover display which allows you to conduct several tasks via the small screen. I was easily able to type messages and scroll through social media.
It is the first flip smartphone that supports Google Gemini on the cover display, Therefore, you can use the Gemini AI features on the cover screen swiftly.