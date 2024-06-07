NASA Hubble Space Telescope 5 anniversary images- Check how the oldest telescope celebrates milestones
Published Jun 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope to celebrate its yearly milestones.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has spent more than 30 years in space, giving us a glimpse of our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With each milestone, NASA shares spectacular images captured by the Hubble telescope to showcase its capabilities and reach beyond our understanding.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5-anniversary images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 33rd launch anniversary. It is a nearby star-forming region located about 960 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hickson Compact Group 40: This image was shared on Hubble’s 32nd birthday. The image showcases 5 galaxies including three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
AG Carinae: It is one of the brightest stars present in our galaxy which is also known as “celebrity star”. This image was shared on Hubble’s 31st launch anniversary.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cosmic Reef: The images showcase two giant nebules: NGC 2014 in red and NGC 2020 in blue.
Photo Credit: NASA
Southern Crab Nebula: This nebula is officially called Hen 2-104 and the image was shared on Hubble’s 29th launch anniversary.
