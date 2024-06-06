NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Mesmerising Science Images- Details
Published Jun 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the top images and findings from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in the Earth's orbit for more than 30 years and it is expected to work till 2030.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With Hubble's capabilities, scientists have been making groundbreaking discoveries about space and our universe altogether.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some of the unique findings and images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS 0416: This image showcases a galaxy cluster which was captured with the help of NASA’s James Webb and Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cygnus Loop: It is a nebula which is spread over 2600 light-years and it has a width of six full Moons.
Photo Credit: NASA
Surface Image of Dimorphos: This is the image of asteroid Dimorphos which was captured with the help of DART spacecraft.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 4 (M4): It is a globular cluster which consists of hundreds and thousands of stars. The cluster is located 7000 light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: It is a star-forming region located 960 light-years away from Earth.
