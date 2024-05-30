NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures unseen view of Universe- Details
Published May 30, 2024
Check out these very rare images of the Universe captured by NASA James Webb Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the newest technologies to study space and the evolution of the Universe.
Over the years, it has helped researchers study the oldest galaxies and planets to get an in-depth understanding.
Here are some unseen views of galaxies in our Universe which will stun you with their beauty.
Colourful View of Universe: Webbs telescope capture a gigantic galaxy cluster, MACS0416, located about 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.
Black Hole: This image showcases a distant black hole located in the galaxy UHZ1.
Milky Way: It is a star-forming region located about 300 light-years away in our Milky Way galaxy.
Planet Uranus: This is the clear image of planet Uranus shining bright with its rings.
Galactic Gathering: Webb’s telescope captures gravitational lensing which is a very rare phenomenon.
