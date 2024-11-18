NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning deep space image
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 unseen deep space images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Scientists have yet to explore deep space due to propulsion technology limits. Therefore, the space has several unexplored mysteries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Experts suggest that some future technologies such as nuclear fusion propulsion, laser/maser propulsion, and antimatter can enable deep space study.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check some deep space images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Westerlund 1 which is an open cluster consisting of a wide variety of stars. This cluster is speculated to be around 5 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a star cluster called NGC 602 located 200,000 light-years from Earth. This image was captured by Webb’s NIRCam and MIRI instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
James Webb Telescope captured distant Galaxy GS-NDG-9422 that enabled scientists to study the phase of galaxy evolution in the early universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of a molecular cloud that surrounds the protostar L1527. This space object is located 460 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captured Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746 consisting of several oldest and newest galaxies.
Check related web stories:
Top 5 observations by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 rare images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of space objects
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 monstrous black hole images
View more