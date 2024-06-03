NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures deep field images of Universe- Details
Published Jun 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble range and discoveries over the years have given astronomers a greater understanding of the Universe, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With years of orbiting space, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured hundreds of images of space objects, galaxies, black holes, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, NASA says that no image has provided a deep understanding of the Universe as the deep filed images.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the deep field images of the Universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Deep Hubble Field South: This image captures the constellation Tucana, near the south celestial pole which showcases a number of galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Ultra Deep Field: This image was captured in 2004 and it showcases about 10000 galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
eXtreme Deep Field: It is a combined image of 10 years of photographs which now gives eXtreme Deep Field of the Universe and about 5500 galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Abell 2744: This image is captured by Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescope as part of the Frontier Fields project.
Photo Credit: NASA
Frontier Fields: This image was a combined effort of Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescope Which provided astronomers with data on how dark matter and galaxies change over time.
