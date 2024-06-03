 NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures deep field images of Universe- Details

Published Jun 03, 2024
Hubble range and discoveries over the years have given astronomers a greater understanding of the Universe, check details.

With years of orbiting space, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured hundreds of images of space objects, galaxies, black holes, and more.

However, NASA says that no image has provided a deep understanding of the Universe as the deep filed images.

Check out the deep field images of the Universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Deep Hubble Field South: This image captures the constellation Tucana, near the south celestial pole which showcases a number of galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Ultra Deep Field: This image was captured in 2004 and it showcases about 10000 galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

eXtreme Deep Field: It is a combined image of 10 years of photographs which now gives eXtreme Deep Field of the Universe and about 5500 galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

Abell 2744: This image is captured by Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescope as part of the Frontier Fields project.

Photo Credit: NASA

Frontier Fields: This image was a combined effort of Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescope Which provided astronomers with data on how dark matter and galaxies change over time.

