NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning Galaxies and Nebula- Details

Check out these space images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest observatories which has the ability to discover several mysteries of distinct space.
Over the years, the space telescope has provided us with some of the mesmerising views of deep space.
Here are some of the images of galaxies and nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 8091: This galaxy is being called an “irregular galaxy” due to its spiral shape. the galaxy UGC 8091 is located 7 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dumbbell Nebula: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 34th anniversary. This nebula is also called Messier 76 and it is located 3400 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 12158: Hubble captured the image of the galaxy with an asteroid passing the UGC 12158 at the same time.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This image was captured by both, the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. NASA said, it is the farthest galaxy in which Hubble has identified Cepheid variable stars.”
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy AM 1054-325: This image showcases newborn clusters of stars which are stretched-out tidal tails for thousands of light-years.
