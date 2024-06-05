NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning Galaxies and Nebula- Details

Published Jun 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these space images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest observatories which has the ability to discover several mysteries of distinct space.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Over the years, the space telescope has provided us with some of the mesmerising views of deep space.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are some of the images of galaxies and nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy UGC 8091: This galaxy is being called an “irregular galaxy” due to its spiral shape. the galaxy UGC 8091 is located 7 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Dumbbell Nebula: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 34th anniversary. This nebula is also called Messier 76 and it is located 3400 light-years away.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy UGC 12158: Hubble captured the image of the galaxy with an asteroid passing the UGC 12158 at the same time.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5468: This image was captured by both, the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. NASA said, it is the farthest galaxy in which Hubble has identified Cepheid variable stars.”

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy AM 1054-325: This image showcases newborn clusters of stars which are stretched-out tidal tails for thousands of light-years.

