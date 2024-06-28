NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures rare images of the universe: Check out these top 5

Published Jun 28, 2024
Check out the mesmerising images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been contributing to studies for more than 30  years of its working.

Over the years, Hubble’s reach has enabled scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries and study the evolution of our planets.

Here are 5 rare images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope of deep space.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy UGC 12158: Hubble captured the image of the galaxy while the Wayward Asteroid crossing its path. Such research enables astronomers to study asteroids as well.

Photo Credit: NASA

FRB 20220610A: This image by Hubble reveals multiple galaxies which are speculated to be in a merging process.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy UGC 8091: This galaxy is also known as an irregular galaxy due to its appearance. It is located 7 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.

Photo Credit: NASA

Black Hole Near RCP28: This image reveals 200000 light-years long chain of young blue stars. NASA said nothing like this was ever discovered.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1333: It is a star-forming region which is located 960 light-years away from the Earth. The image was captured with great difficulties due to a giant cloud of cold molecular hydrogen.

