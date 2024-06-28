NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures rare images of the universe: Check out these top 5
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the mesmerising images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been contributing to studies for more than 30 years of its working.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, Hubble’s reach has enabled scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries and study the evolution of our planets.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 rare images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope of deep space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 12158: Hubble captured the image of the galaxy while the Wayward Asteroid crossing its path. Such research enables astronomers to study asteroids as well.
Photo Credit: NASA
FRB 20220610A: This image by Hubble reveals multiple galaxies which are speculated to be in a merging process.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 8091: This galaxy is also known as an irregular galaxy due to its appearance. It is located 7 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
Photo Credit: NASA
Black Hole Near RCP28: This image reveals 200000 light-years long chain of young blue stars. NASA said nothing like this was ever discovered.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: It is a star-forming region which is located 960 light-years away from the Earth. The image was captured with great difficulties due to a giant cloud of cold molecular hydrogen.
Check related web stories:
5 Asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check the size, speed, and more
7 strange space images clicked by NASA Webb Space Telescope that will amaze you
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 5 unseen views of space
5 crazy space discoveries by NASA James Webb Space Telescope that unveiled secrets of universe
View more