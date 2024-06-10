NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of nebula and galaxies
Published Jun 10, 2024
Check out these never-seen images of galaxies, nebulas, stars, and more captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest space observatories which studies distinct galaxies, black holes, stars, and more.
Over the years, Hubble has provided astronomers and researchers with groundbreaking discoveries which help them study the evolution of the universe.
Here are some of the captivating images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 143: This image is an interacting galaxy duo which contains star-forming spiral galaxy NGC 2445 and NGC 2444.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molten Ring Galaxy: This image showcases a deep-space optical phenomenon which is known as a "Einstein ring."
Photo Credit: NASA
AG Carinae: This is the image of one of the brightest stars in the galaxy. It is also known as a celebrity star.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6302: This image showcases Butterfly Nebula, officially known as NGC 6302. The nebula is located between 2,500 and 3,800 light-years away
Photo Credit: NASA
AM 2026-424: This image showcases two galaxy collisions which is catalogued as Arp-Madore 2026-424
