NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured stunning galaxies and star cluster images
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out rare images of galaxies and clusters captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Telescope has been capturing space objects, galaxies, star clusters, and more for years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Its clear and detailed vision enables scientists and researchers to study the mysteries of space and understand the evolution of our planet and solar system.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some of the most attention-grabbing images captured by the NASA James Webb Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
ZS7 environment: This image showcases the environment of the galaxy ZS7. The space telescope has also captured the ongoing merger of two galaxies and their massive black holes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic gathering: This is the image of galaxy cluster SDSS J1226+2152 and showcases a rare phenomenon called gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: NASA
Kilonova: This image showcases an explosion produced by a neutron star which is merging with a black hole or another neutron star.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: This image was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) that showcases cool gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster: This image displays the insides of the Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster.
Check related web stories:
NASA reports two aeroplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today- All details
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures rare images of universe: Check out these top 5
5 Asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check the size, speed, and more
7 strange space images clicked by NASA Webb Space Telescope that will amaze you
View more