Top 5 observations by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 17, 2024
Know about these 5 observations made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is the latest space-based observatory which has been studying deep space for more than 2 years now.
The telescope is equipped with advanced equipment, allowing scientists and researchers to unfold the mysteries of our universe.
Check out these top 5 observations made by the powerful NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI captured the image of star-forming region NGC 604 showcasing more than 200 hottest stars in the core.
This is a composite observation image of spiral galaxy NGC 3351 captured by Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope.
In this observation, the Webb Telescope captured galaxy cluster G165 located 3.6 billion light-years away from Earth. It also showcases lights from exploding stars.
This image showcases the Extreme Outer region of our Milky Way located 58,000 light-years from the Galactic Center.
This Webb’s image features NGC 5468 which is the farthest galaxy where the Hubble Space Telescope has identified Cepheid variable stars.
