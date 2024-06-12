NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures captivating images of space- Details
Published Jun 12, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures mesmerising images of space and beyond, check details.
While NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is one of the youngest observatories, it has managed to uncover several mysteries of space.
Over the years, the space telescope has provided astronomers with an unprecedented view of space and beyond.
Check out some of the captivating space images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: The explosion is located 6500 light-years away from Earth and it was first discovered by Chinese and other astronomers in the year 1054.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 4449: It is a starburst galaxy located 12.5 million light years away away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
M82: This starburst galaxy is also known as Messier 82 which is a house of several newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova discovery: Webb’s telescope detects 10 times more supernovae in the early universe than anticipated.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: This image showcases the structure of an irregular galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth.
