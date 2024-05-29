NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares stunning views of distinct galaxies- Details
Published May 29, 2024
Check these recent images of distinct galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope is placed at the Lagrange point 2 which is a gravitationally stable location in space to conduct studies.
Over the years, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided groundbreaking discoveries which help us understand the evolution of our solar system and universe.
Here are some of the recent findings and images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
M82: This galaxy is located located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major and is the host for several newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This galaxy is located 130 million light-years from Earth and the image is the contribution of both Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region in the Triangulum galaxy (M33) located 2.73 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 2835: This image showcases the capture from the Hubble and James Webb telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Distant Galaxies: This image showcases the shapes of hundreds of distant galaxies captured by Webb’s telescope.
