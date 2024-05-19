Top 7 steller images of celestial spectacles captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Explore stunning celestial wonders captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. From colourful nebulas to distant galaxies, each image reveals the beauty and mystery of the cosmos.
Orion Nebula: Vibrant clouds of orange, purple, pink, gray-green, and yellow against a star-speckled black backdrop. Stars pepper the nebula, divided into crescent and fan-shaped sections.
Hubble Ultra Deep Field: A canvas of galaxies in white, yellow, blue-white, and red against a black background, showcasing the universe's depth.
V838 Mon: Large stars with diffraction spikes, surrounded by illuminated gas and dust. Central star shines red, others blue and white, encased in light brown dust.
HP Tau Trio: Stars HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3 illuminate surrounding clouds in a reflection nebula. HP Tau is a young T Tauri star, evolving into a hydrogen-fueled star.
Butterfly Nebula: Enormous lobes of pink, red, and white gas extend diagonally, resembling butterfly wings against a starry backdrop.
Omega Centauri: A star-filled vista with hues of orange, red, blue, and white against the backdrop of space.
Stephan's Quintet: Five galaxies shine amidst distant stars. The top left sparkles with white and pink stars, while others glow in hazy orange at various positions.
