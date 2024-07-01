NASA James Webb Space Telescope: Check out the latest images captured by the most powerful space observatory
Published Jul 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out 5 new images and discoveries made by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most powerful telescopes ever built due to its powerful instruments, range of view, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The space telescope is equipped with four major instruments: NIRCam, NIRSpec, MIRI, and NIRISS which enable the telescope to attain a large view of deep scape.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some of the latest images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star clusters in the Cosmic Gems arc: Researchers with the help of Webb’s telescope discovered five young massive star clusters at the Cosmic Gems arc which is 460 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4449: It is a starburst galaxy located 12.5 million light years away from Earth. This galaxy is much more powerful in producing newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
First-of-Its-Kind Detection: James Webb Space Telescope discovered stellar phenomenon for the first time.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: It is a remnant of a massive star and the Webb’s telescope is being to study the nebula from inside and out.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova: This image showcases eighty-three space objects which are marked in circles. This discovery was made with the help of JADES data.
