NASA shares stunning images of celestial wonders: Galaxies, nebulas, and star clusters in breathtaking detail
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 30, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 63: The galaxy’s core glows yellow, with spiral arms filled with blue-tinged gas and young blue-white giant stars, almost completely covering the darkness of space.
Photo Credit: NASA
A pinkish arc of gas stands out against dark blue swirls in this dreamlike stellar landscape, scattered with variously sized stars each highlighted by diffraction spikes.
Photo Credit: NASA
A young star-forming region features wispy layers of orange, red, and blue gas and dust, highlighted by bright stars with hourglass shadows and eye-shaped crevices.
Photo Credit: NASA
A globular cluster appears as a dense ball of white, yellow-orange, and blue stars, with the brightest stars having faint cross-shaped diffraction spikes, merging into a bright-white core.
Photo Credit: NASA
A planetary nebula captured by Webb's NIRCam shows lacy reddish-orange plumes and glowing blue gas, separated by a bright white ring, with two central stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Deep orange clouds of gas and dust swirl diagonally, with bright stars giving the region a purple hue against the black backdrop of space, dotted with stars and galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
UGC 1810: Two galaxies aligned to resemble a rose, with a spiral galaxy forming petals and a smaller galaxy as the stem, bathed in blue light from hot young stars.
Check related web stories:
Top 5 breathtaking cosmology images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA James Webb Space Telescope capture stunning galaxies and star cluster images
NASA says two massive asteroids are projected to make close approach to Earth- All details
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 5 stunning images of celestial wonders
View more