Top 5 breathtaking cosmology images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Check out the stunning cosmology images shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The NASA Hubble Space Telescope showcases unseen views of space and the universe in its best and unimaginable forms.
The Hubble's field of view is very vast, making it one of the most powerful space telescopes by NASA.
Here are the top 5 cosmology images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: ESA/NASA
Herbig–Haro object: This image by Hubble showcases a rare celestial phenomenon where ionised gas collides with clouds of gas and dust surrounding newly-formed stars.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
SDSS J1152+3313: Hubble with the help of Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) captures the effects of gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Galaxy cluster Cl 0024+17: Hubble captured the collision between two massive galaxy clusters when a rare dark matter distribution was discovered.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Cosmic Snake: This image showcases a distant galaxy and clumpy regions of intense star formation
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Galaxy cluster MACS J1206: This galaxy has a huge amount of mass which enables astronomers to study distant objects
