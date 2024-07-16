NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 5 rare image of deep space
Published Jul 16, 2024
Check out stunning images of deep space captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope and its instruments have been useful in studying our universe and to understand its evolution and expansion.
Over the years, space telescopes have helped scientists and researchers provide great views of deep space.
Here are some of the rare images of deep space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Interacting Galaxies: This image showcases two galaxies: NGC 2936 and NGC 2937. Reportedly, these galaxies are merging for tens of millions of years.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: The James Webb Space Telescope discovered this most distant known galaxy. NASA said the galaxy has several hundreds of millions of times the mass of the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746: This image was captured by a group of astronomers and they found a group of young stars that clumped together since the universe's existence.
Photo Credit: NASA
New star formation: This image showcases the process of star formation and it was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: It is an irregular dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth. The galaxy is even smaller than the Milky Way.
