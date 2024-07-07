Top 5 images of cosmic wonders captured by James Webb Space Telescope shared by NASA
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA shares stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope, revealing cosmic marvels like supernovas, galaxies, and vibrant star clusters.
Two brilliant stars with diffraction spikes, one larger and lower-right, the other smaller near the upper-left. Small red stars dot the background, amidst bright-blue gas swirling around the larger star.
At the image's top, two vibrant galactic cores glow in pale orange-yellow, flanked by dusty spiral arms and bright blue star-forming regions. A stream of cosmic material extends downwards, linking to a neighbouring spiral galaxy amidst black space.
Dubbed SN 2002dd, Hubble captured this supernova's brilliance in 2002, alongside other celestial sights. Several galaxies shimmer against the dark backdrop, including an orange spiral galaxy near the centre right, with a telltale red dot marking the supernova at its core.
A tilted galaxy against a star-studded black backdrop, showcasing dark dust lanes backlit by its glowing core. Rusty-brown dust intricately weaves around brilliant-blue regions, with several distant galaxies visible, including a striking edge-on spiral near NGC 1546.
Within the nebula NGC 3603, thousands of young stars illuminate the cosmos. A radiant blue-white cluster shines at the centre, surrounded by glowing red clouds and numerous sparkling stars, all set against the vastness of space.
These stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope redefine our understanding of the cosmos, showcasing cosmic phenomena with unparalleled clarity and beauty, unveiled by NASA for all to marvel.