NASA says 2 massive asteroids to pass Earth at a very close distance on July 2: Check sizes, speed and more
Published Jul 02, 2024
Two asteroids are expected to make a close encounter with Earth today, according to NASA. Know more about the massive space rocks.
According to NASA’s JPL report, two asteroids are projected to pass Earth today, July 2, at a very close distance.
NASA has designated the space rocks as asteroid 2024 LH and asteroid 2022 BY39. Both asteroids are currently moving at a staggering speed to pass Earth.
Based on the JPL reports, the asteroid 2024 LH is 100 feet wide, whereas the asteroid BY39 is 11 feet wide.
CNEOS report highlighted that currently, the asteroid 2024 LH is moving at a speed of 15595 kilometres per hour and asteroid BY39 is moving at 10704 kilometres per hour.
The asteroid 2024 LH will fly by Earth at a distance of 1,680,000 kilometres. On the other hand, the asteroid BY39 will come 5,070,000 kilometres close to the Earth.
Both the asteroids belong to different groups of Near-Earth Objects, the asteroid 2024 LH belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and the asteroid BY39 belongs to the Aten group of NEOs.
NASA also reported that both the space rocks do not pose any threat to our planet and they will fly close to our Planet.
NASA has aligned several observatories to keep an eye on space rocks projecting towards Earth and also detect harmful NEOs that could be dangerous to our planet.
