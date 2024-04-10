NASA says 100-foot asteroid will pass Earth today; Check speed, distance of approach and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 10, 2024
In recent months, asteroids have been passing by Earth in big numbers.
While most of these asteroids do not pose any threat to life, it is still imperative to track them to minimise the uncertainties around their close approaches.
NASA uses its space telescopes and observatories like the NEOWISE, Catalina Sky Survey and more to observe and study them.
NASA has now revealed details about a 100 feet wide asteroid that will pass Earth by a close margin today, April 10.
It has been designated as Asteroid 2024 FT2 by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.
The asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 4.5 million kilometres today.
NASA further revealed that the asteroid is travelling around the Sun in its orbit at a speed of approximately 42710 kilometres per hour.
In terms of size, Asteroid 2024 FT2 is nearly 100 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft.
Although it is not expected to impact Earth, the asteroid has still been designated as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) due to its close approach to the planet.
