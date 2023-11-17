Icon
The Village OTT release: Know when and where to watch horror series online

The Village, a horror series inspired by a novel, is set to make its OTT debut. Know when and where you can watch the Milind Rau-directed series online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 16:13 IST
Are you a horror film or series fan? Then we have found you a spine-chilling horror series that might be to your liking. A new Tamil horror series named “The Village” is set to make its online debut. The series is directed by famous director Milind Rau who did horror and thriller films like Netrikann, The House Next Door, and more. Now, Rau is back with another horror drama on the OTT platforms. The good news is that the release date for the series is here and you can watch it online from the comfort of your own home. Know more details about The Village here.

The Village OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

The Village is a thriller-horror drama which is based on the horror novel written by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari and Shamik Dasgupta. The series is about a man who goes on a rescue mission to save his family. The series is written and directed by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan and is produced by BS Radhakrishnan.

The Village stars Arya in the leading role along with Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Maryan, PN Sunny, V Jayaprakash, and more in supporting roles. The series will keep you hooked with its supernatural instances and scary events. Now, you can watch the series online soon on the OTT platform as the release date is finally here.

The Village OTT release: When, where to watch online

The OTT release date of The Village has been announced and it will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. Arya, the lead actor shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Witness the unseen horrors of 'the village' #TheVillageOnPrime, Nov 24 only on @PrimeVideoIN”.

If you want to watch the horror series then you can stream it online on Prime Video. However, note that to stream any content on Amazon Prime Video, you will require a monthly subscription. Note that the series will be released in Tamil and it will be dubbed in other languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

